3000 motorhomes to visit Lincoln this weekend

Lincolnshire showground will become home to a sea of white boxes on wheels this weekend as the Motorhome Show Season Finale, returns to the city.

The annual event, which takes place from September 22 to 24, is set to welcome big name entertainers such as Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers and Slade to the main stage, with thousands of camping units booked in to attend.

Visitors can look forward to a vast exhibition area showcasing more than 200 retailers, including more than 400 new and used models for sale from over 40 local and national motorhome and campervan dealers.

As the end of the season approaches, many dealers will be reducing prices on 2017 stock, and previewing 2018 models, so this could be your perfect time to buy!

In addition to the models on show, there will also be huge selection of outdoor living accessory stands to browse.

The show is open from 9.30am – 5pm daily (4.30pm Sunday) with day entry costing £8 for adults, which includes free parking and a free showguide.

Children under 16 are free of charge.

If you’re already a keen motorhomer, caravanner or tent owner, it’s not too late to camp on site for the weekend either.

For more information visit www.showgoer.co.uk or call 01778 391123.