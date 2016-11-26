Console Corner: Killing Floor 2 review

Not just another zombie-fest.

You know what is missing from the video gaming world... a good zombie first person shooter.

Clearly I say that with my tongue firmly in my cheek but while many may approach Trip Wire’s sequel with the same scepticism it is actually a great follow-up to the 2009 original.

Nice graphics and sound help build the atmosphere for the zombie wave style shooter.

Fans of Call Of Duty zombies will be familiar the format and the solo play is no different to multilayer other than you are on your own.

But it is the multiplayer mode where this game comes into its own.

KF2 brings together the best of Left 4 Dead, multiplayer Gears Of War, Zombies and in some ways that fear factor in the likes of Resident Evil to deliver one of the most fun and gory games of the year so far. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

Using perks which give you different bonuses as you level up you can choose from specific weapons to that perk set or completely customise it on the fly as you gain cash from each zombie wave.

However, if you think you can just back yourself into a corner and blast away think again.

The different types of enemy don’t let you as they take more than a shotgun or shovel to the head to dispatch.

You can also customise the look of your character and balance out your team as a healer type or a more heavy duty option to help with the boss at the end of all the waves.

Not many games these days let you get away with just picking up for a quick play but with Killing Floor 2 you can there is a lot to be said for that.

With what also looks like a store full of in-game purchases there may be more longevity to the game than originally thought and the future is bright if Trip Wire want to keep pushing the series in the future.

This is a solid game and that has been reflected in mostly positive review scores across the board.

