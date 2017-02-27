Iconic Nokia 3310 officially relaunched: Everything you need to know

Nokia has relaunched its classic 3310 mobile phone as the tech firm revealed a new line-up in an attempted revamp of the company.

An updated version of the 3310 - first launched in 2000 - complete with the classic mobile game Snake and a month-long standby battery life is to go on sale later this year, new manufacturer HMD Global confirmed.

Nokia 3310 with Snake included - picture from hmdglobal.com

The company said the device, which will not have internet connectivity, will cost 49 euro (£41) and is aimed at those looking for a second or so-called “burner” phone to make calls and send texts.

Having once been the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturer, Nokia has since slipped behind all its major rivals and was sold off by previous buyers Microsoft last year.

As well as the 3310, Nokia also revealed a new line of mid-range modern smartphones - including the Nokia 6 the company released in China at the start of the year, as well as a limited edition gloss version called the Arte Black - alongside the new Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.

New phone models by Nokia are displayed on a screen during the presentation of the new models “Nokia 6”, “Nokia 5”, “Nokia 3” and “Nokia 3310” (Photo: AFP)

All four devices are made from aluminium, with each device shaped from an individual block of metal.

Each also runs the latest version of Android - Nougat 7.0 - while Nokia has confirmed pricing as starting at 139 euro (£117) for the Nokia 3, rising to 229 euro (£194) for the 6 and 299 euro (£253) for the Arte Black version.

HMD Global chief executive Arto Nummela said the new line-up of phones would build on Nokia’s reputation in the industry.

“Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognisable phone brands globally for decades,” he said.

“In the short time since HMD was launched into the market, the positive reception we’ve had has been overwhelming; it seems everyone shares our excitement for this next chapter.”

During the announcement at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Nokia also confirmed the new phones would all become available globally in the second quarter of 2017.

“Today’s consumers are more discerning and demanding than ever before and for us they will always come first,” Mr Nummela said.

“Our efforts in bringing together world class manufacturers, operating systems and technology partners sees us proudly unveiling our first global portfolio of smartphones with a Nokia soul, delivering the very best experience to everyone.”