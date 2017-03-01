What happened on this day in history

1912 - Suffragettes started a window-smashing campaign in the West End of London.

1928 - Vitamin F was discovered. It is now called EFA (essential fatty acid) or linoleic acid.

1936 - America’s Hoover Dam was completed.

1940 - Vivien Leigh won an Oscar for her performance as Scarlett O’Hara in ‘Gone with the Wind’.

1946 - The Bank of England was nationalised.

1 953 - Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin suffered a stroke and collapsed; he died four days later.

1954 - The USA conducted its first official hydrogen bomb test at Bikini Atoll, in the Marshall Islands.

1966 - The uncrewed Soviet spacecraft Venus 3 landed on Venus. It was the first space probe to land on another planet.

1976 - The wearing of seat belts in the front seat of a car became law.

1990 - The New Zealand Navy scrapped the daily rum ration. They were the last navy to do so.

1998 - ‘Titanic’ became the first film to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

2006 - English-language Wikipedia reached its one millionth article, Jordanhill railway station.