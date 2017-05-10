What happened on this day in history - May 10

1655 - England, with troops under the command of Admiral William Penn and General Robert Venables, annexed Jamaica from Spain.

1811 - Paper money became legal tender in Britain.

1824 - The National Gallery in London opened to the public.

1937 - Britain’s first frozen food was produced. It was asparagus.

1940 - Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain resigned. He was succeeded by Winston Churchill.

1941 - The House of Commons was partially destroyed in London’s heaviest air raid.

1954 - Bill Haley & The Comets released “Rock Around the Clock”, the first rock and roll record to reach number one.

1967 - Compulsory breath tests were enforced by statute.

1978 - Princess Margaret applied for a divorce from the Earl of Snowdon.

1981 - Francois Mitterand became French President.

1994 - Nelson Mandela became the first black president of South Africa.

2000 - A tram line opened in Croydon, 50 years after trams last appeared on London’s streets.