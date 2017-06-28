What happened on this day - June 28

1461 - Edward IV is crowned King of England.

1838 - Queen Victoria was crowned.

1846 - Adolphe Sax patented the saxophone

1912 - The suffragettes started a window smashing campaign

1914 - Serbian student Gavrillo Princip assassinated Archduke Francis Ferdinand, heir to the Austrian throne, setting in motion a chain of events which led to the outbreak of World War I.

1919 - The Treaty of Versailles was signed, ending the state of war between Germany and the Allies of World War I.

1922 - The Irish Civil War began with the shelling of the Four Courts in Dublin by Free State forces.

1926 - Mercedes-Benz was formed by Gottlieb Daimler and Karl Benz merging their two companies.

1930 - Mick the Miller became the first dog to win the Greyhound Derby twice.

1932 - India competed in their first ever Test match at Lord’s. They lost to England.

1969 – Stonewall riots began in New York City, marking the start of the Gay Rights Movement.