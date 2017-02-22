What happened this day in history

1797 – The last Invasion of Britain, by Revolutionary France, began near Fishguard, Wales.

1879 - American shopkeeper F W Woolworth opened his first ‘five and ten cent store’ in Utica, New York.

1886 - The Times became the first newspaper to publish a classified personal column.

1907 - The first cabs with meters began operating in London.

1920 - The first artificial rabbit was used at a dog race track, in California.

1940 - Five-year-old Tenzin Gyatso was enthroned as the 14th Dalai Lama in Tibet.

1956 - At Fratton Park, Newcastle United beat Portsmouth 2-0, in the first league match to be played under floodlights.

1963 - Rene Lacoste patented the first metal tennis racquet.

1991 - Iraqi forces began setting fire to Kuwaiti oil fields.

1997 - Scientists in Scotland announced the birth of the world’s first successfully cloned mammal, Dolly the sheep.

2006 – At least six men staged Britain’s biggest robbery, stealing £53m from a Kent Securitas depot.