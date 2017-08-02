What happened this day in history - August 2

1100 - William II was killed by an arrow whilst hunting in the New Forest.
1870 - Tower Subway, the world’s first underground tube railway, opened in London.
1875 - Britain’s first roller skating rink opened to the public, in London’s Belgravia.
1876 - Cowboy Wild Bill Hicock was shot in the back while playing poker. He was holding two black aces, two black eights and the Jack of Diamonds - known to this day as ‘The Dead Man’s Hand’.
1892 - Charles Wheeler patented the first practical moving staircase. Although it was the forerunner of the escalator, it was never built.
1894 - Death duties were introduced in Britain. They later became known as inheritance tax.
1914 - The German occupation of Luxembourg began.
1934 - Hitler assumed the title ‘Fuhrer’.
1967 - The £8 million Dartford Tunnel opened under the River Thames.
1970 - The British army used rubber bullets for the first time.
1990 - Iraq invaded and annexed Kuwait, leading to the Gulf War.
