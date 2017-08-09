What happened this day in history - August 9

Have your say

1870 - Parliament passed the Married Women’s Property Act, which meant women no longer had to sign all their property over to their husbands when they married.

1892 - Thomas Edison received a patent for a two-way telegraph.

1902 - Edward VII was crowned King at Westminster Abbey.

1907 - The first Boy Scout encampment concluded at Brownsea Island in southern England.

1930 - Betty Boop made her cartoon debut in Dizzy Dishes.

1936 -American athlete Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics.

1942 - Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi was arrested in Bombay by British forces, launching the Quit India Movement.

1945 - The second atom bomb of World War II was dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki.

1958 - Cliff Richard signed his first recording contract with EMI, and began a four-week residency at Butlins in Clacton on Sea.

1979 - Britain’s first nudist beach opened in Brighton.

1986 - David Childs set the loop-the-loop record, when his plane completed 2,368 loops.