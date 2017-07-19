What happened this day in history - July 19

1333 - The English won a decisive victory over the Scots at the Battle of Halidon Hill..

1545 - The Mary Rose, the pride of Henry VIII’s fleet, sank in the Solent with the loss of 700 lives.

1553 - Lady Jane Grey was replaced as Queen by Mary I, after only nine days on the throne.

1821 - Coronation of George IV in Westminster Abbey.

1832 - The British Medical Association (BMA) was founded as the Provincial Medical and Surgical Association by Sir Charles Hastings, at a meeting in the Board Room of the Worcester Infirmary.

1843 - Brunel’s steamship the SS Great Britain was launched, becoming the first ocean-going craft with an iron hull and screw propeller, becoming the largest vessel afloat in the world.

1903 - The first Tour de France was won by Maurice Garin.

1940 - The Intelligence Corps of the British Army was formed.

1963 – Joe Walker flew a North American X-15 to a record altitude of 106,010 meters (347,800 feet)

1979 - Maria Pintassilgo became Portugal’s first woman prime minister.