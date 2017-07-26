What happened this day in history: July 26

Have your say

1469 - Wars of the Roses: The Battle of Edgecote Moor, pitting the forces of Richard Neville, 16th Earl of Warwick against those of Edward IV, took place.

1745 - The first recorded women’s cricket match was played near Guildford, Surrey, between Hambledon and Bramley.

1803 - The Surrey Iron Railway, arguably the world’s first public railway, opened in south London.

1908 - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was set up in America. Its primary concern was internal security.

1945 - The Labour Party won the General Election in a landslide victory. Clement Atlee succeeded Winston Churchill as Prime Minister

1952 - Eva Peron, wife of the president of the Argentine Republic, died from cancer, aged 33.

1952 - King Farouk of Egypt abdicated in favour of his son Fuad.

1956 - A machine to pick the Premium Bond winners, nicknamed ERNIE, was revealed.

1958 - The Queen proclaimed Prince Charles Prince of Wales.

1963 - A 50mph speed limit was introduced in Britain.