What happened this day in history - June 7

1786 - Commercial ice-cream was manufactured for the first time, in New York.

1929 - The Vatican became an independent sovereign state.

1937 - American actress Jean Harlow died at the age of 26 of kidney disease.

1939 - George VI and Elizabeth became the first British king and queen to visit America.

1946 - The BBC re-opened its television service. It had been closed since September 1, 1939.

1957 - Benidorm was hailed as the new ‘unspoilt’ holiday destination.

1960 - The first NHS hearing aids were introduced.

1975 - The inaugural Cricket World Cup began in England.

1977 - The Queen celebrated her Silver Jubilee.

1982 - Priscilla Presley opened Graceland to the public; the bathroom where Elvis Presley died five years earlier was kept off-limits.

1995 - Southend Pier was badly damaged by fire.

2000 - Prime Minister Tony Blair was given a hostile reception by Women’s Institute members, who heckled and slow hand-clapped a speech he gave to their conference.