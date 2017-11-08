What happened this day in history - November 8

1602 - The Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford was opened to the public.

1605 - Robert Catesby, ringleader of the Gunpowder Plotters, was killed.

1895 - While experimenting with electricity, Wilhelm Röntgen discovered the X-ray.

1901 - Bloody clashes took place in Athens following the translation of the Gospels into demotic Greek.

1960 - Senator John F Kennedy was elected President of the United States, at 43 years of age the youngest president to be elected in the nation’s history .

1965 - The Murder (Abolition of Death Penalty) Act 1965 was given Royal Assent, formally abolishing the death penalty in the United Kingdom.

1974 - A police hunt was launched for Lord Lucan, following the murder of his children’s nanny and an attack on his estranged wife.

1987 - Eleven people were killed and 63 injured after a bomb exploded during a Remembrance Day service at Enniskillen in County Fermanagh.

2016 - Despite trailing in most polls, Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.