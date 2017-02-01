Search

What happened this week in history

In 1327, teenaged Edward III was crowned King of England, but it was his mother Queen Isabella and her lover Roger Mortimer who ruled the country.

1884 - The first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary was published.

1893 - Thomas Edison opened the first film studio, to produce films for peep-show machines in New Jersey.

1902 - China officially abolished the binding of women’s feet.

1910 - The first labour exchanges opened and were inundated with job seekers.

1918 - Russia adopted the Gregorian calendar.

1928 - Tutankhamun’s vital organs were found in jars hidden in his tomb.

1930 - The Times published the first newspaper crossword puzzle.

1938 - Italian troops adopted the goose step.

1946 - Trygve Lie of Norway was picked to be the first United Nations Secretary-General.

1949 - Post-war clothes rationing ended in Britain.

1953 - The east coast suffered extensive flooding as a result of a heavy storm overnight combining with high spring tides and a storm surge. More than 300 people died. The floods also hit the Netherlands, where 1,800 people died, and Belgium.

1964 - The Beatles had their first number one hit in the United States with I Want to Hold Your Hand.

1965 - Medical prescriptions on the NHS briefly became free of charge.

1973 - Women were allowed on the floor of the London Stock exchange for the first time.

1974 - Great Train Robber Ronnie Briggs was arrested in Brazil.

1977 - The Pompidou Centre opened in Paris.

1979 - Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Tehran after 15 years exile.

2000 - The £35 million London Eye opened for selected VIPs.

2003 - The space shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the earth’s atmosphere. The crew, including Israel’s first astronaut and six Americans, were all killed.

2013 - The Shard, the tallest building in the European Union, is opened to the public.