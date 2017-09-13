What happened this week in history

122AD - Work began on Hadrian’s Wall.

1501 - Michelangelo began work on his statue of David.

1788 - New York became the capital of the United States and remained so until 1789.

1902 - Harry Jackson became the first person to be convicted on fingerprint evidence in the UK.

1926 - The Northern Line extension opened in London. At the time it was the world’s longest tunnel.

1929 - The Minister of transport announced traffic lights would be standardised , with red for stop and green for go.

1947 - ‘The Last Night of the Proms’ was broadcast for the first time.

1956 - The IBM 305 RAMAC was introduced, the first commercial computer to use disk storage.

1957 - ‘The Mousetrap’ became Britain’s longest running play - reaching its 1,998th performance.

1958 - Cliff Richard appeared on British television for the first time on the teenage all-music show ‘Oh Boy’, singing ‘Move It’.

1985 - Super Mario Bros. was released in Japan for the NES, which starts the Super Mario series of platforming games.