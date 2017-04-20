£100k grant for technical college in Alford

A technical college in Alford has received a £100,000 grant to improve school buildings.

Staff at John Spendluffe Technology College found out over the Easter holidays that the school has been successful once again in securing funding.

Around £100,000 will be used to allow improvements, particularly to the skylights and windows that will improve the main building.

The latest funding comes from the Government-funded ‘Conditions Improvement Fund’. The bid writing team were proud of the successful application, particularly because the fund was considerably over-subscribed and many schools were left disappointed.

John Spendluffe in Hanby Lane has had significant investment on its site over the past few years – the huge majority of which has come from successful bids for grants.

The latest success is just part of ambitious further plans for development.