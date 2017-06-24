36th book launch for journalism professor from Withcall near Louth

A journalism professor living in Withcall near Louth has taken war reporting and has put it under the microscope for analysis in his new book.

Richard Keeble is now on his 36th book, all written and edited by himself and the latest one, ‘Covering Conflict: The Making and Unmaking of New Militarism’ look into the study of Fleet Street’s reporting of wars since 1945.

Mr Keeble is a professor of journalism at the University of Lincoln and is also a visiting professor at Liverpool Hope University.

He said: “This book brings together my many academic writings and journalistic pieces since the early 1990s on the subject.

“My PhD, which looked at US/UK press coverage of the 1991 Gulf conflict was published as Secret State, Silent Press: New Militarism, the Gulf and the Modern Image of Warfare in 1997.

“My newest book, Covering Conflict now brings the study right up to date.”

In the book, Mr Keeble illustrates, in a forensic deconstruction, the media’s role in a succession of conflicts.

Mr Keeble, who was given a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 by the Association for Journalism Education, draws on a wide range of sources, which includes; interviews with journalists, theoretical approaches, autobiographies, histories of US/UK covert armies, academic journals, newspapers, magazines – and mainstream and alternative websites.

If you are interested in grabbing of Mr Keeble’s latest book, it is available to purchase from Amazon or Waterstones.