£5.4m highways improvements programme to include Louth bypass

Lincolnshire County Council has pledged to use part of a multi-million pound grant to carry out ‘extensive’ maintenance works to the Louth bypass.

In January, the county council was allocated £5.4m from the Department for Transports (DfT)’s National Productivity Investment Fund.

The fund is designed to help councils to reduce congestion at key locations, upgrade or improve the maintenance of local highway assets, to improve access to employment and housing, and to develop economic and job creation opportunities.

Over the last few months, the authority has been drawing up a list of projects that the money will be used for - including main roads in Gedney, Holbeach, Lincoln, Sleaford - and ‘a large proportion’ of the Louth bypass.

There will also be improvements to transport infrastructure, including an extension of the system providing real-time information on bus services, and maintenance of existing bus shelters.

All the improvements are set to take place over the 2017/18 financial year, and further details on the construction dates will be shared as the project progresses.