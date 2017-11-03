£6,000 award for Alford Day Centre

Alford Day Centre recently received an award from the Masonic Charitable Foundation in the form of a £6,000 Tercentenary Community Award.

Graham Ives, the head of Lincolnshire Freemasons, visited to present the cheque to chairman of Alford Day Centre, Andrew Rae.

Alford Day Centre aims to offer a safe, friendly place for people to come and relax.

For many, it is the only time they get out and meet people all week.

All the activities they do are designed to encourage memories, promote wellbeing and prevent social exclusion.

Mr Ives, the provincial grand master, said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate three hundred years of Freemasonary by helping excellent Lincolnshire charities such as this one.”