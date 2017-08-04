£750 raised for Alzheimer’s Society thanks to walk in Sutton on Sea

Sutton on Sea Marisco Court tenant Frank Fisher (79) and scheme manager Debbie Prince have recently raised £750 for the Alzheimer’s Society.
The duo undertook a half marathon walk on the coast.
A big thank you to everyone who supported them.
