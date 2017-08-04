Search

£750 raised for Alzheimer’s Society thanks to walk in Sutton on Sea

Frank Fisher and Debbie Prince.
Sutton on Sea Marisco Court tenant Frank Fisher (79) and scheme manager Debbie Prince have recently raised £750 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The duo undertook a half marathon walk on the coast.

A big thank you to everyone who supported them.