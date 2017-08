Have your say

Louth’s dementia café has received a welcome boost in funds totalling £900 thanks to the Rotary Club of Louth.

The money was the final total raised by the ‘Memory Walk’ the Club had organised earlier in the year from Hubbards Hills to the Meridian Centre.

President of the Rotary Club of Louth, Bill Wood is pictured with Jayne Pegg who is the dementia café organiser.