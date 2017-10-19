A Champagne lounge could be heading to Louth

Louth’s town centre could soon be home to a brand new Champagne lounge.

Plans have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council which, if approved, would see a new Champagne bar move in to 14 Mercer Row - the former home of Indulgence of Louth (Hallmarks cards and Thorntons).

The lounge would be likely to trade under the name ‘Fizz’ Champagne Lounge, according to planning documents.

The planning application also states that two full-time jobs and three part-time jobs would be created if the plans went ahead.

In addition to the ‘change of use’ application, a ‘listed building consent’ application has also been submitted to the District Council, as the building is Grade-II listed.

What are your thoughts? Would you be interested in a Champagne lounge coming to Louth?

