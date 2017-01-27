A colourful insight into life in a Northern pub shown at Louth theatre

From the company that brought you the sellout production of ‘Sleuth,’ JamJar productions is proud to bring you Jim Cartwright’s ‘Two’.

This classic play from 1989 gives an intimate insight into the colourful life of a Northern pub, via a rich tapestry of witty, moving and at times heartwarming dialogue.

A bickering landlord and landlady, along with a further 12 pub regulars who enter their lives, are brought to the stage by just two actors, Jamie Harris and Sophie Grundy, who is performing this role just a week before her wedding!

You’ll laugh at the flirtatious Moth and his long suffering girlfriend Maude, you’ll hate the aggressive Roy and feel for his abused wife Lesley, and you’ll fall in love with Fred and Alice who just want to sit alone and watch the telly.

A play which takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions, it is both hilarious, heart wrenching and above all honest.

So pull up a barstool before last orders are called.

Two is on in The Studio at Louth Playgoers Riverhead Theatre from Thursday, February 9th-Saturday, February 11, nightly at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £9 for adults or £7 for under 18s.

They are available from Box Office, open Monday-Saturday from 10am-1pm or online via: www.louthplaygoers.com.