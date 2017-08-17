A-Level Results: Happy students receive results at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth

Thanks to the students hardwork and dedication - King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth has been placed in the top 10 per cent of schools nationally for A-Levels results, which the pupils received today (Thursday).

It’s great to see the school have another successful year as 23 of its students achieved A* or A grades in all of their subjects.

Sam Poppleton and William Brewer.

62 per cent of the overall grades that students achieved were at A*-B grade or equivalent.

And 90 per cent of pupils gained a C grade or higher.

Headmaster at the Grammar School, James Lascelles said: “These A-Level results are a real testament to the collaborative and supportive relationships that exist here between the staff and the pupils.

“In many ways this year group personifies what we stand for as a school: excellent results combined with outstanding contributions to the wider life of the school and community.”

Cory Partridge and Lucy Barker.

On the big day itself, the room was surrounded by lots of smiles and celebrations.

One of the star pupils, Alice Cope (18) received 2A*s and an A and will be heading off to Cambridge University to study Land Economy and Sam Poppleton gained 2A*s, an A and a B and will be studying Civil Engineering at the University of Sheffield.

Student Cory Partridge said she was really shocked with her results after coming out with 3A*s.

“I did not expect these results at all,” Cory said.

“I am so happy. I initially accepted an offer at Leeds University. But now with these great results, I am thinking about taking a gap year out and then re-applying the following year to study at Oxford.”

Head of Sixth Form at the Grammar School, Nick Robertson said that this year were a lovely, hardworking set of individuals.

“This year group has come out with an amazing set of results, they have all worked so hard and this has paid off for them.

“I am really proud and happy for them all.”

But today, we also remember an amazing student who sadly wasn’t present.

Alex Masterton died last month at an event in Barcelona, during a holiday to celebrate the end of his A-Levels exams.

He had been a student at the Grammar School since Year 7.

At the time, Mr Lascelles said: “All of the staff and pupils at King Edwards who knew and taught Alex were deeply saddened to hear of his passing at such a young age.

“His loss is deeply felt by those who taught him, and amongst his friendship groups.”

*For more results and photographs, see next week’s Louth Leader (Out Wednesday, August 23).