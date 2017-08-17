A-LEVEL RESULTS: Success for students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Alford

Have your say

Students in Alford rose to the challenge and are celebrating ‘impressive’ A-Level results.

The Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School achieved a 100 per cent pass rate with 70 per cent of grades at A*-B.

Students at Queen Elizabeths Grammar School celebrating their A-Level results. Pictured is: Jess Marshall, Georgia Wimsey, Ashleigh Ponder, Miles Davies and Timothy Powell.

Changes in specifications meant it was a more challenging year for staff but the students came up trumps.

Headteacher Angie Francis said: “It has been a pleasure to work with these students.

“I thank them for their many contributions to the wider life of the school and I wish them success and happiness in their future endeavours.

“Students continue to make exceptional progress, due in no small part to the high level of support given and the aspirational ethos of the school.”

Students at Queen Elizabeths Grammar School celebrating their A-Level results. Pictured left to right are Elle Smith, Ollie Burbidge and Joshua Appiah.

There are many individual success stories. Among them are:

Sophie Brackenbury - 1 A* and 2 As

Ollie Burbidge- 1A* and 2 As

Scott Cooper- 2 A*s and 1 A

Students at Queen Elizabeths Grammar School celebrating their A-Level results. Pictured (left to right) Maya Taylor, William Smalley and Sophie Brackenbury.

Miles Davies - 1 A* and 2 As

Billie Early- 2A* and 1 A

Emily Philpot - 3As

Ashleigh Ponder - 4As

Timothy Powell - 3 A*s and 1 A

Olivia Renton - 1 A* and 2 As

Elle Smith - 3 A*s

Maya Taylor - 2 A*s and 1 A