A-Levels: Final results for Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College in Louth before school turns to an academy

Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College Sixth Form students in Louth were celebrating today (Thursday) following the release of their A-Level results, with many exceeding their target grades.

This is the final year for Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College, which will become Louth Academy when it joins Tollbar Multi Academy Trust later this year.

Leigh Fox achieved BCCC in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics and, after a period of volunteering, intends to apply for a place at university.

Sophie Kelly achieved 3 grade B’s in Mathematics, Art and Media, whilst Tom Clogg gained grades AACD in Media, Extended Project, Art and Photography.

Exceptional results were achieved in the Level 3 Diploma in Childcare and Education by Paige Midgley (A*), Savannah Ianson (A), Sky Postleworth (A), Holly Laking (B) and Amber Robinson (B).

Head of Sixth Form, Katie Clorley said: “I am delighted with our students’ successes, which show the hard work and dedication they have applied over the duration of their courses.

“We are proud to be sending students off to Higher and Further Education, the Forces, Apprenticeships, travelling and employment, and wish them the very best for their futures.”

Students celebrating today included Sophie Kelly who achieved three B grades in Maths, Art and Media (AS). She is now hoping to secure an apprenticeship in Graphic Design. She said: “I am really happy wth these results. I also have an A grade in AS Biology from last year.”

Beth Cross achieved English Lit (C grade), Business (A) and a Merit in Travel Tourism. She will now study Business and Marketing at Lincoln University. Beth said: “It was a lot of hard work but the key is learning to manage your time properly so that you give equal time to each subject.”

Today was a day of mixed emotions for students as one of the top pupils was not there.

Jake Havercroft, sadly died recently after losing his short battle with cancer.

Ms Clorely added: “Jake was a bright, kind and hardworking member of our Sixth Form community and was held in high regard by staff and peers alike.

“His dedicated approach to his studies resulted in numerous offers to read Psychology at University, with Lincoln University being his first choice.

“Our thoughts are very much with Jake’s family and friends.”