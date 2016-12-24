A magical delivery for Utterby pupils

Two young bookworms at Utterby Primary Academy were delighted to receive special letters from their favourite authors last week.

Nine-year-old Morgan Davies received a personalised message from none other than author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling.

Meanwhile, his classmate, 10-year-old Daisy Brown, received an illustrated letter from her favourite best-selling author, the comedian and television star David Walliams.

The surprise star-studded messages arrived shortly after Morgan and Daisy’s year five class wrote to their favourite authors as part of a literacy class, taught by Miss Wilson.

Miss Wilson said: “When teaching letter writing, it is nice to give the pupils a sense of purpose, rather than writing a fictional letter.”

Although there was always a remote chance that pupils could receive a response from the authors, the youngsters were still shocked when the letters turned up at school.”

Morgan and Daisy said: “We were really excited to get the letters. It was a surprise!

“Writing to the authors and getting letters back has made us enjoy the lessons more.”

Miss Wilson added: “The whole class is excited, and we’ve all seen it as a bit of a victory. Utterby Primary may be a small school, but big things can happen!”