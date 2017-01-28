A must see show coming to Louth for ‘Starman’ fans

A powerful production which explores a teenager’s obsession with his pop idol David Bowie is coming to the Louth Riverhead Theatre.

‘From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads’ will be performed at the theatre on Wednesday, February 8, with the show kicking off from 7.30pm.

It charts the personal journey of the troubled Martin, prompted by an unexpected birthday gift, into his hero’s and his own inner worlds.

Supported by Arts Council England, Adrian Berry’s acclaimed national touring production features a mesmerising solo performance by Alex Walton accompanied by a tremendous soundtrack of Bowie masterpieces.

It’s a performance not to be missed.

Tickets are: £10 and £9 for consessions.

Please call the box office between 10am-1pm on: 01507 600350. Or visit: www.louthplaygoers.com.