A very special send-off for Princess Keira

Alford’s skies turned into a swathe of red and gold last Friday (August 18) as well-wishers released balloons in memory of Keira Wrenn.

As reported previously, eight-year-old Keira, from Alford, died peacefully in her mum’s arms on August 2 following a long battle with ill-health.

Colourful balloons were released in Keiras memory at the service on Friday.

Despite being diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of terminal brain cancer - when she was just five years old, Keira inspired thousands of people around the world with her courage, kindness, and her zest for life.

Keira’s friends and relatives released the balloons outside St Wilfrid’s Church in Alford as part of the service, and her family requested a bright, vibrant dress code to reflect her personality.

To make a donation to St Andrew’s Hospice, Grimsby, or the ‘Funding Neuro’ charity in memory of Keira, search for the ‘Princess Keira’s Dream’ group on Facebook, or visit www.funeralzone.co.uk/obituaries/33935

Keira's mum, Emma Wrenn.

Photographs from Keira Wrenn's memorial service on August 18.