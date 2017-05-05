A weird and wonderful puppet movie being shown in Louth

Anomalisa, a weird and wonderful, award-winning movie in which all the characters are played by puppets, is to be shown at Louth Film Club on Monday, May 8.

Michael Stone, a motivational guru (voiced by David Thewlis) in Cincinnati on a business trip, attempts to hook up with young fan, Lisa (voiced by Jennifer Jason Leigh).

All the other characters are voiced by Tom Noonan.

The film starts at 7.30pm on Monday, May 8 at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Entry is £4 for LFC members and for non-members and concessions, standard cinema prices apply.

See full details on all LFC films at: www.louthfilmclub.com.