A157 in Legbourne was closed following RTC

Lincolnshire Police say no-one was seriously injured after an RTC shut a main road near Louth last evening (Monday).

The incident - on the A157 at Legbourne - involved two cars and a motorbike.

Emergency services - including the Lincolnshire and Notts Air Ambulance - attended the scene.

According to police, the road re-opened at around 6.30pm.

It was the second time the Air Ambulance had landed in the area yesterday.

Earlier in the day, the crew attended what police described as a ‘medical incident’ in Mablethorpe.

No further details have been revealed.