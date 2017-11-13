A16 Louth Road closed after collision

Part of the A16, between Holton le Clay and North Thoresby, has been closed in both directions this morning (Monday) following a road traffic collision.

The collision was first reported at around 9.25am today.

The road has been blocked and there is queueing traffic between Cheapside Road (near Waltham) and B1201 High Street at North Thoresby.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes between the Louth and Grimsby areas while the road is closed.

