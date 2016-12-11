Abi and Sam share healthy prize at Louth estate agency

Two pupils from St Michael’s CE Primary School in Louth have been rewarded for their efforts in a recent colouring competition.

The Nottingham Estate Agency ran a ‘healthy food’ colouring competition to coincide with the primary school’s harvest festival celebrations.

Estate Agency Manager, Carl Smith, said: “The Nottingham was inundated with entries which were to a very high standard, causing judging the competition a real headache!

“Ultimately it was decided that there would be two winners.”

The two pupils, Abi and Sam, received a healthy harvest festival box of goodies.

Congratulations to all those who took part in the competition.