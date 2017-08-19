Aby pub owners try their hand at holiday letting

A pub in Aby that suffered serious flooding 10-years-ago has bounced back with owners now expanding the local offer with the unveiling of two new holiday cottages.

The Railway Tavern was forced to close for six-months a decade ago after it was heavily flooded, following the heavy rainfall that hit the Lincolnshire area hard in 2007.

But now, instead of dread, pub landlady Dawn Jacklin is celebrating the milestone now that work has been completed on two newly refurbished nearby cottages, turning them into holiday lets - helping to expand business in the local area.

Landlady Dawn Jackin said: “We have owned the Railway Tavern for 15 years, but the floods hit us hard in 2007 and forced us to close for six months.

“Not long before that, we had only just finished off refurbishing the pub.”

She added: “But now we have reason to celebrate 10 years on, with our business offer expanding all of the time, the latest development being the offer of two holiday lets.

The project has taken two rundown workshops and transformed them into beautiful new holiday cottages.

Many local residents joined Keith, Dawn and Holly Jacklin to declare them officially open.

Joan Westerby was asked to cut the ribbon as her son formerly ran his joinery business from the plot.

One of the cottages, which is a disabled friendly unit, has been named after him- Westerby Lodge.

Dawn would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in the development of this exciting new project.

*For more information on the cottages, please visit: www.railwaytavern-aby.co.uk.