Age Friendly award is Louth solicitors first for Wilkin Chapman

Louth’s branch of Wilkin Chapman solicitors are the first law firm in the town to have been given an Age Friendly award.

The Age Friendly Business awards, that are being presented by Community Lincs were established to recognise businesses that provide an excellent service and environment for older customers across the region.

With 26 per cent of the population in East Lindsey being over 65, compared to the national average of 16 per cent, the contribution that local businesses make to their quality of life is vitally important.

Wilkin Chapman were recognised by the awards for their excellent accessibility, which includes wheelchair access as well as a hearing loop.

They also offer home visits for clients who are unable to come into the office. Marketing materials are offered in large print, and staff were recognised as being welcoming and friendly.

Jim Judge, partner at Wilkin Chapman based in Louth, commented: “We take great pride in the capability of our solicitors, which doesn’t just mean legal expertise but also their caring, friendly and helpful nature.

“We are absolutely delighted to be recognized by the scheme and will endeavour to always deliver the best service for those who need it most.”

Neil Clurow, TED project manager, said it was great news that a prestigious firms uch as Wilkin Chapman recognise the importance of serving an ageing population .

Mr Clurow added: “We were particularly impressed by their corporate social responsibility.

“Participating businesses are helping our project achieve its goal of reducing social isolation amongst older people.”

Flora Bennett, also a partner at Wilkin Chapman, accepted the award from TED Louth area co-ordinator, Sue White.

Flora said: “I am delighted to accept the award on behalf of the firm and will ensure it is proudly displayed in our office. It also reaffirms our commitment to client care and outstanding service.”