Alford and Mablethorpe Inner Wheel are flushed with success

The Inner Wheel Club of Alford and Mablethorpe have been raising money to sponsor a toilet block for a school in Pakistan, through ‘Toilet Twinning’.

There are currently around 2.4 billion people in the world who don’t have a toilet - so the Toilet Twinning charity steps in to raise funds to enable people living in poor communities to have clean water, a basic toilet,and to learn about hygiene – a vital combination that helps combat generational poverty.

The Inner Wheel meets at The Bacchus Hotel in Sutton on Sea and decided it would be fun to twin the ladies loos there as a Club project.

The £240 required was funded from the profit raised through their very popular annual Beetle Drive.