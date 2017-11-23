Alford drink-driver disqualified after head-on collision

An Alford man has been banned from driving for three years, after a court heard it was his second conviction in five years.

Antoni Newey, 33, of Caroline Street, admitted driving with 125 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, and being in possession of cocaine when he appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 22).

The legal blood/alcohol limit is 80.

Prosecuting, Dan Pietryka said Newey was involved in a head-on collision with another car in Huttoft Road, Alford, at around 10.40pm on May 13 and was taken to hospital where blood samples were taken.

He said Newey had a previous excess alcohol driving conviction in 2012.

Mitigating, Lloyd Edwards said that Newey - who was left with a fractured right angle and shattered knee cap as a result of the accident and appeared in court on crutches - had not realised he was over the limit as he had only drunk one and a half pints, but he had been drinking the previous night.

He said he had been driving on an unfamiliar narrow road and had hit another vehicle on a blind bend.

He added that Newey would lose his job as a result of being banned.

The magistrates banned him from driving for three years, and ordered him to pay fines totalling £320 and costs and charges totalling £115.