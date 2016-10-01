Alford Grammar student raises over £1,200 through first triathlon fundraiser

A 16-year-old Alford Grammar School student recently took on her first triathlon challenge to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospial.

Mollie Crashley decided that for her 16th birthday she wanted to tackle a real challenge that she hadn’t done before.

Always being a keen swimmer after being a member of Louth Dolphins Swimming Club for a number of years, the real challenge was to get her running and cycling elements perfected after she had never really cycled a great distance before.

In the end, Mollie swam 13.7km in the pool at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, cycled 58km and ran 17.6km, all done around the local area. She did all this on her 16th birthday itself.

Proud mum Jane Crashley said: “We are all so proud of Mollie wanting to do something she hadn’t done before and all for a great cause on her birthday.

“The support she has received has been fantastic over the last two months, including the encouragement and fundraising tools offered by the GOSH team.”

She has raised nearly £1,200 for the charity, with donations still coming in.

Mollie said: “I would just like a say a big thank you to all the staff at the Meridian Leisure Centre for their help and to everyone for their donations and lovely messages of support.”

Thanks to taking on this challenge, Mollie has now got the bug and has even joined the grammar school’s tri club.