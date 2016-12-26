Alford nursery kids help raise £1,200 for charity

Pupils at Mon Ami Children’s Nursery in Alford have helped to raise £1,200 for charity.

The Alford nursery, along with branches in Wragby, Boston and Swineshead, spent a whole week last month taking part in a range of Pudsey-themed activities culminating in Children in Need day on the Friday.

The children in Alford took part in a sponsored baked bean walk, a cake auction and an artwork auction, before ending the week by wearing their pyjamas to nursery and making a donation.

Joanne Overton, manager of Mon Ami in Alford, said: “All the children and staff had great fun raising money for Children in Need.

“We were also lucky enough to have a special visit from Pudsey bear who came to wish the children well in their fundraising efforts.”

At the Wragby branch of the Mon Ami nursery, children had fun joining in a ‘Pudsey Bear hunt’ in the garden, they wore their pyjamas to nursery, and enjoyed a variety of ‘spotty’ activities throughout the day.

At the Mon Ami branches in Boston and Swineshead, children helped to raise additional funds by holding bake sales, raffles, and a sponsored pyjama day.

Joanne Overton concluded: “The total raised across all four nurseries was £1,200, so well done and thank you to everyone who supported us!”