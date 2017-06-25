Alford twinning association marks 20 years

Alford and District Twinning Association recently hosted their French counterparts from Conlie, near Le Mans for their 20th anniversary.

The 23 guests were treated to a picnic on Revesby village green during their visit, followed by an interesting visit to the East Kirkby Aviation Centre.

Then in the evening there was a dinner at the Alford Manor House followed by an enjoyable ceilidh at the Corn Exchange.

The association is keen to encourage new members, especially younger families. Please contact John or Georgie Richardson 01507 463345 if you are interested in finding out more.