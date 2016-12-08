Alice in Wonderland is coming to Louth

Staff and Friends of Louth County Hospital are again getting prepared for their annual show.

This year is the popular childhood classic, Alice in Wonderland.

It will be taking place from Tuesday, January 3,2017 up until Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Cordeaux Academy.

There will be a performance on each evening from 7pm. Plus there is a special Saturday matinee performance on the last day at 2pm.

Tickets are just £5.50 for adults and under 16s are £3.50.

For tickets please call into the Carlton and Manby ward corridor at Louth County Hospital.

Or you can call 07505841044 or 01507 605187 (before 8pm).

Plus you can alternatively call the Miller’s Daughter or a ticket via 01507 608904. All funds in aid of the League of Friends and Cordeaux School.