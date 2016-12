Steam trains will be running on New Year’s Day, January 1, at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway in Ludborough.

Visitors can start the day with a delicious full English breakfast that will be on offer at Ludborough station’s popular buffet. Trains will be running hourly from 10.45am to 2.45pm and breakfast will be available in the Steaming Kettle Buffet from 10 am.

For more information visit the LWR website: www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk.