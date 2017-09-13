Allotment sheds burgled in Coningsby

PCSO Nigel Wass is appealing for witnesses after a number of allotment sheds in Coningsby were burgled on Sunday night (September 10).

The incidents took place at the sheds in Langrick Road, Coningsby, at some point on Sunday night after 6pm.

Police believe that a large vehicle must have been used, as several large items such as rotavators, mowers and wheelbarrows were stolen.

Residents are asked to be vigilant in this area, following these burglaries.

If you witnessed anything or have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident number 379 of September 11.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.