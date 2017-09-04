‘Alternative’ application for 171 homes off Brackenborough Road

The property developers behind a plan for 480 new homes off Brackenborough Road, Louth, have submitted an ‘alternative’ application for 171 homes on the same land.

The latest application for the 171 new homes and open space, landscaping and infrastructure, was submitted by Metacre Ltd through their agent De Pol Associates, at the end of August.

In a planning statement, the plans are described as ‘an alternative application for the erection of a 480 dwelling scheme which incorporates the subject site’, which has not yet been determined by East Lindsey District Council planners.

The original, 480 home application - which includes a primary school in the plans - has been met with a barrage of criticism from neighbouring residents and the town council.

Whether or not the new, smaller housing plans will receive similar objections remains to be seen in the coming days and weeks.

The submission of the new application comes just a few weeks after East Lindsey District Council approved plans for up to 280 new homes on land off Legbourne Road, Louth, despite numerous objections from neighbouring residents.

• De Pol Associates have been approached for comment.