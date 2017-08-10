Alvingham woman, 60, raises over £1,800 for cancer charity

Have your say

Alvingham woman Sue Morris, 60, has completed the ‘Three Land Challenge’, completing three marathon- length ‘moon walks’ overnight in London, Edinburgh and Iceland.

The retired nurse has raised over £1,800 for the UK’s largest grant-making breast cancer charity, Walk The Walk.

Susan Morris.

This figure is almost three times more than Susan originally set out to raise.

Susan told the Leader: “I managed to complete Iceland in 8 hours, 9 minutes- I got quicker with each one!

“The challenge was totally amazing. I started it with some degree of trepidation and expected not to be able to do it. But with each challenge, my confidence grew.”

Susan thanked everyone who donated, and special thanks goes to the Urban Studio and Kenwick Club Spa .

With her 61st birthday on the horizon, Susan has already got another big challenge lined up for next month... watch this space!

• Visit http://wtwalk.org/3landchallenge2017/susan to make a donation.