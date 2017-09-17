An evening of rock at Louth Hospital Club

Four top local rock bands will be raising the roof at Louth Hospital Club this Saturday evening (September 23).

The headline act will be UK Skunk, from Grimsby, who have been described as the raw and re-vamped ‘kings of old-school punk’.

The three opening acts include The Stallers, a three piece punk/pop-punk band providing originals and covers. They have been described as ‘the best kept rock secret in Lincolnshire’.

Ahead of them will be Project Redshift, an aspiring three piece hard rock band from Louth, who will provide originals and covers.

Opening the event will be Ophira, a four piece indie and rock band from the Louth and Grimsby areas.

Doors open at 7pm, and tickets cost just £2 each. All proceeds will go to the charity, ECHO (East Coast Homeless Outreach).

The gig was previously due to be held at the Louth Town Hall, where tickets were going to be £10 each.

Tickets will remain valid, but you’ll get a refund of the difference.