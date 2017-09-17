An evening of rock at Louth Town Hall

Four top local rock bands will be raising the roof at Louth Town Hall this Saturday evening (September 27).

The headline act will be UK Skunk, from Grimsby, who have been described as the raw and re-vamped ‘kings of old-school punk’.

The three opening acts include The Stallers, a three piece punk/pop-punk band providing originals and covers. They have been described as ‘the best kept rock secret in Lincolnshire’.

Ahead of them will be Project Redshift, an aspiring three piece hard rock band from Louth, who will provide originals and covers.

Opening the event will be Ophira, a four piece indie and rock band from the Louth and Grimsby areas.

Doors open at 7pm, and the live music will begin at 7.15pm. Tickets cost £10.

Tickets and details can be found at www.louthtownhall.co.uk/Louth-Rocks.html, or by calling 01507 354336