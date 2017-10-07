Anniversary of railway line closure between Grimsby, Louth and Boston

This weeks marks the anniversary of the closure of the main railway line between Grimsby, Louth and Boston, which sadly closed to passengers in 1970.

In Louth, a crowd of around 1,000 people gathered to see the final train draw in to the station at around 10pm, and said their farewells.

The 50th anniversary in October 2020 may seem a long way off, but the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway (LWR) is already starting to plan how to mark the occasion.

The LWR would like to hear from readers about their memories.

Contact Phil on 01507 473209 or lincolnshirewoldsrailway@gmail.com.