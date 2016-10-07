Annual Mablethorpe Marathon marks its 10th anniversary

Mablethorpe marathon marked its 10th anniversary event on Sunday and saw runners pound the pavement to raise funds for their favourite charities.

Known as ‘The Friendly One’ over 800 runners take part in the full and half marathons as well as a 5K fun run that was added in to celebrate their milestone 10th year.

The start of the 5K run - an added edition to the race standings to mark the 10th anniversary of the event.

Winning the full marathon was Timmy Davies from Leeds City AC with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes and 30 seconds.

The half marathon winner was Ben Evison from the Skegness Coasters who ran it in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 46 seconds.

Also the winner of the 5K event was Christopher Phelan-Heath from Sleaford Striders who completed it in 18 minutes and 18 seconds.

Honoury president of the Mablethorpe Marathon Committee, Terry Stow said: “This year’s anniversary event was absolutely brilliant.

Gaz Brown having a really good time, running the half marathon to raise funds for main sponsor of the event, The Me&Dee charity.

“All of the runners said they really enjoyed the event as that it was well organised.”

“We must say a big thank you to everyone who took part, to all the fantastic marshalls, the organisers, LIVES and of course all of our sponsors.

“Without youall, this event would not keep on going.”

Many runners were raising funds for their chosen charities. Alongside them, 48 runners ran across all events, to raise funds for the Me&Dee charity, which was one of the main sponsors for this year’s event. Maria Hanson who set up the charity thanked everyone who ran in support of the Me &Dee charity.