Annual Manby and Grimoldby WI craft evening proves to be a success

On Thursday, 17 members of Manby and Grimoldby WI met for their traditional annual craft evening.

Also present was Chris Morgan, the north Lincolnshire federation chairman, and Sue West, who had brought along a sales table.

This was quickly set up and did a brisk trade thanks to an interesting array of items.

After various business matters were discussed, Chris spoke to the group, praising members for the way they ran their meetings.

Sue Holmes then announced that Jane Riggall would show everyone how to make a Finnish star.

The activity proved to be fun, if a little challenging. Although the results were mixed, everyone went home with their own version.

While refreshments were being served, Elaine Whetton tried out an original idea for a tombola, which seemed to go down very well.

Pictured is Chris Morgan watching while Jane Riggall demonstrates how to make a Finnish star.